Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 351.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

