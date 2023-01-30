John G. Morikis Buys 2,207 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHW opened at $228.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average is $234.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $295.75.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.