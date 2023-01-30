Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,136,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.91 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

