Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $193.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.73 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.