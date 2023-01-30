Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 7,516 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 99,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

