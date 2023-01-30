Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $55.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

