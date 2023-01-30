Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN opened at $239.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $247.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

