Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of L stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.