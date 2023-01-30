Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

