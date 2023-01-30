Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,385 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $178.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.