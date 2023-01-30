Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,385 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $178.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $211.83.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
