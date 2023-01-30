HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.40-$17.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.50 billion-$63.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.81 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.60.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average of $219.67.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

