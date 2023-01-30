Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Trimmed by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

