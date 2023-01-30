Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $434.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.