Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

