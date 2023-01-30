Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

