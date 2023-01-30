T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.25 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

