Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 101 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $165.00 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

