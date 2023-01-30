Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £118 ($146.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

