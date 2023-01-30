Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.3 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.