Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,184 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.95 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

