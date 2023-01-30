Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.