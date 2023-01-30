Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.83 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

