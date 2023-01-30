Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

