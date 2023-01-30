Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,291 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.