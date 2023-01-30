Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

