Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Shares of ISRG opened at $247.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

