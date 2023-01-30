Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.