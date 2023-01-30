D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,982 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,849 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 265.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $49,276,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,535 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

