Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DUK opened at $101.58 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

