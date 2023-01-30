TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,013 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 20.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 434.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 192.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,573.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

BIIB opened at $290.08 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

