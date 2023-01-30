iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Position Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF stock opened at $262.73 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14.

