AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 716,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 15.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the third quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerSale Stock Up 0.3 %

ASLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

AerSale stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. AerSale has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). AerSale had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

