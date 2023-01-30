Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

