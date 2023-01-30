CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

