TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.84

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.84 and last traded at $69.84, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,088,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,493. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 253,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 218,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 597,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 267,922 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.