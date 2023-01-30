Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,700 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

