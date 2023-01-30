Short Interest in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Drops By 11.4%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 741,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,338,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Stock Performance

ATNX stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 727.79% and a negative net margin of 145.05%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

