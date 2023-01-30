CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after buying an additional 341,843 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $104.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.15.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

