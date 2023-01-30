Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 133,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 over the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Artesian Resources Trading Down 7.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

