Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

