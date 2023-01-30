TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of General Mills worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in General Mills by 244.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

