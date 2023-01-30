Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Olin by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

OLN stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

