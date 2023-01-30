Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $204.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

