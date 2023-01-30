Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

