The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after buying an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $270.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

