Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

