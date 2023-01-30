Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Upstart Stock Down 2.9 %

UPST stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $633,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.