Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,374 shares of company stock worth $4,138,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

