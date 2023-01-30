Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $179.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

