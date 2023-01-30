Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.